Thank you to Dr. Kyle Adkins at Country Doc Vet Clinic in Pine River for helping out Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack by performing neuter surgeries on some of the shelter cats.
Photo submitted

Thank you to Dr. Kyle Adkins at Country Doc Vet Clinic in Pine River for helping out Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack by performing neuter surgeries on some of the shelter cats. His assistance allows Paws+Claws to place more pets in their forever homes and creates room to care for more pets in need. Thank you for what you do! Photo submitted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments