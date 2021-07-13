Backus Lion Cora presented Coretta Czycalla and Misty Hoopman of Paws and Claws with a $100 donation as well as some supplies.
Photo submitted

Coretta Czycalla and Misty Hoopman visited with the Backus Lions to provide information about Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort and the work they do. Lion Cora presented Paws and Claws with a $100 donation as well as some supplies. The Paws and Claws staff is grateful to be a part of such a supportive community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments