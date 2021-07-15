When sisters Leslie Atkinson and Marianne Gilbertson (from left) unexpectedly lost their brother Larry Mason this past winter, they reached out to Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort to seek help with the pets that were left in his home.
Photo submitted

When sisters Leslie Atkinson and Marianne Gilbertson (from left) unexpectedly lost their brother Larry Mason this past winter, they reached out to Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort to seek help with the pets that were left in his home. When it came time to designate memorials in memory of Larry, they chose Paws and Claws to be the recipient. The staff at Paws and Claws are appreciative when families think of shelter pets, even during the most difficult times when they’ve lost someone they love. Thank you to the family and friends of Larry Mason, it means a lot to Paws and Claws.

