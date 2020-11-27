Pictured (from left) are Mary Johnson and her dog Bucket, Paws and Claws Director of Operations Misty Hoopman, Paws and Claws Executive Director Coretta Czycalla, Rotary President Sherren Foss and Rotarian and Paws and Claws Board member Andrea Johnson.
Photo submitted

Paws and  Claws thanks the Walker Rotary for its $500 donation, plus a matching $500 donation by Rotary Board member Mary Johnson. Pictured (from left) are Mary and her dog Bucket, Paws and Claws Director of Operations Misty Hoopman, Paws and Claws Executive Director Coretta Czycalla, Rotary President Sherren Foss and Rotarian and Paws and Claws Board member Andrea Johnson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments