Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort was honored for the second year in a row with the Best of Minnesota 2022 by the Star Tribune.
The awards includes a silver for Best Animal Non-Profit and bronze for Best Pet Daycare/Boarding.
“It’s such an honor and show of respect to be awarded and recognized as one of the best here in Minnesota. With hundreds of businesses in the running and over 750,000 votes, it speaks volumes to be awarded a Silver for Best Animal Non-Profit and a Bronze for Best Pet Daycare/Boarding,” said Executive Director Coretta Czycalla. “These awards give us the validation that people appreciate and value what we do here. We are so thankful to everyone who cast their votes. We appreciate you!”
These awards not only recognize Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort as one of the best, but it demonstrates the commitment and support. It also bears testament to the hard work and care the staff and volunteers put into the shelter and animals.
“To our amazing community and supporters, we are forever grateful for your continued support and recognition. It is because of you that we can live out our mission of saving animal lives, educating youth and completing families,” Czycalla added.
The Best of Minnesota recognizes businesses from over 390 categories, including professional services, restaurants, and cultural institutions. It’s a chance to spotlight all the great establishments, giving them the added visibility they deserve.
To view and find out more about the Best of Minnesota, visit https://www.votedminnesotasbest.com/categories/2022
