New members are being sought for an informal bicycling club, the Walker Pedalers.

“Pedal pushers” will set off from the city park at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays beginning May 25, meeting at the park’s lower pavilion.

Routes within a 25-mile radius of the city will vary from week to week with suggestions welcome. The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will post the proposed routes each week.

All ages are welcome, including families. There is no charge.

Walker is located at the hub of scenic paved biking trails. Join us on a journey through the forests, the first to set off for Benedict (12 miles) and Laporte (26 miles) round-trip.

“Burn calories, not carbon,” noted Star-Tribune columnist and bicyclist Jim Klobuchar once advised.

For questions, contact Jean Ruzicka at jeanr@arvig.net

