The award was presented to Bruce Pederson by Lion Sherry Kiisa (from left) and Lions 5m9 District Governor Cassandra Remington. Photo submitted
Photo submitted

Walker Lion Bruce Pederson was recently honored and inducted into the Melvin Jones Fellowship. This is the highest award that can be given to a Lion and it is in appreciation of his many years of service. The fellowship was established in 1973, taking its name from the founder of Lions Clubs International. The award was presented to Pederson by Lion Sherry Kiisa (from left) and Lions 5m9 District Governor Cassandra Remington.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments