ST. PAUL — More hours of darkness this time of year can contribute to an increased number of crashes between people driving and walking, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging travelers to use caution.
Motor vehicle crashes have killed 45 pedestrians in 2021, which is nine more pedestrian deaths than this time last year. According to crash facts from the Department of Public Safety, 45 people died and 654 others were injured in crashes with vehicles while walking in 2020.
“One life lost on our roadways is too many. Fall and winter months are especially dangerous for people walking because we have fewer hours of daylight,” said Brian Sorenson, state traffic engineer. “We can keep ourselves and each other safe when driving by slowing down and stopping for people crossing the road. When you are walking, stay alert and look in all directions before crossing the street because drivers may not see you, day or night.”
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Read the full crosswalk law and follow these additional safety tips.
When driving:
• Watch for people walking, anywhere at any time
• Stop for people crossing the road
• Look in all directions before turning
• Slow down for people; slower speeds save lives
• Before passing stopped vehicles, check for people crossing the road
When walking:
• Be alert for turning vehicles
• Look for vehicles in all lanes of traffic before crossing
• People driving may not see you, day or night
• Cross in a well-lit area when possible
• Stand clear of parked cars and obstacles before crossing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.