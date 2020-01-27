The 11th annual Penguin Plunge held Jan. 18 was not on Birch Lake in Hackensack due to unsafe ice conditions, but people still came out in great numbers, despite the snowstorm, to enjoy the Back to Hack Celebration events.
The Penguin Plunge registered nine teams — some local and some visitors — raising $4,370 for Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue and Faith in Action. Sixteen people registered to jump in the lake; some were really grateful to not jump in the frigid water that day and some were visibly disappointed. You had to register to get the event T-shirt!
To make up for the lack of “plunging,” registrants were invited to enter a costume Contest with their best Plunge outfits. The Back to Hack: It’s a Wrap party was held on Sunday, January 19th at the Birchwood Char House in Hackensack, along with the Chamber raffle drawing and Plunge Awards. Plunge Emcees Penguin Jay Cline and Polar Bear Craig Wadzink provided ongoing commentary and gave away t-shirts for trivia answers.
Penguin Plunge awards
Team that raised the most money: Team Antler and Iron with Lee Westlund, who has jumped six times in Lake Superior plunges, won a set of four tickets to the Bluegrass Festival in Pine River for raising $1,630. The runner-up was Team St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack.
Multi-Generational (three-plus) Jumpers: Team Rendezvous Brewing with Doug Toth, Sue Toth, Joe Toth, Jon Loftis, Dorothy Harrington and Dale Yerger won VIP tickets to the Bear Pause Theater in Hackensack.
Oldest Jumper: Dorothy Harrington of Team Rendezvous Brewing won a gift certificate for a pedicure from Flair for Hair in Hackensack.
Youngest Jumper: Rebecca Johnson of Team Sunset Castle won $30 gift certificate for Domino’s Pizzas.
Returning Jumpers: Lisa Tuller of Team Old Pro and the Newbie has been in all the past 10 Penguin Plunge events and holds the record for “Most Jumps.” She won a gift certificate for a massage from Serenity Now in Hackensack.
Bryce Wolske and Brandon Wolske of Team Hackensack Lumber and Hardware registered for their second Penguin Plunge and won tickets to the Bear Pause Theater in Hackensack.
Best Individual Costume: Ellie Hed of Team Sunset Castle
Best Team Costume: Team Rendezvous Brewing
Thanks go out to all the event sponsors for donating prizes.
The Penguin Plunge event supports the partnership of Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department and Faith in Action for Cass County, as local volunteer programs that help people in need, regardless of age, income, race or ethnicity. They are here to help when people need it. Local support keeps these volunteer programs alive and working for communities in Cass County.
For more information on the Penguin Plunge go to www.penguinplunge.us or call Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435.
