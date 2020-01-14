Activities for the Back to Hack Penguin Plunge on Birch Lake in Hackensack Saturday have been moved to land due to poor ice conditions.
The Back to Hack Committee is recommending no vehicles on the lake.
The “fun is still on” from noon to 1 p.m. at the Hackensack Chamber. Registered individuals receive a Penguin T-shirt and participant bag and the last chance to enter the Penguin Plunge Costume Contest.
Costume judging will begin at 12:30 at the Back to Hack It’s A Wrap Party at the Birchwood Char House Sunday with prizes awarded for team and individual most money raised, team and individual costumes, oldest and youngest jumpers, multi-generational team, and returning jumper.
Come register for the Penguin Plunge activities and support the Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department and Faith in Action for Cass County.
