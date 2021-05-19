Two people were seriously injured in unrelated motorcycle and ATV crashes last weekend in Cass County.
Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Sunday at 12:48 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle crash with injury on County Road 155 in Crooked Lake Township in rural Outing.
Deputies and First Responders arrived on scene and located a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle and its operator in the ditch. The investigation indicated that the motorcycle may have struck loose gravel causing it to leave the roadway and enter the ditch.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old Hill City man was treated on scene and transported to a Duluth hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Assisting on scene were the Remer Ambulance Service, Outing Quick Response, Crooked Lake Fire Department and North Memorial Air Care.
About two hours later in Bull Moose Township, Sheriff Burch reports that the sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV crash with injury near the Bull Moose Trail in rural Backus.
Deputies and First Responders arrived on scene and learned that a 37-year-old Swanville man was operating a 2007 Suzuki 450 ATV when he lost control and was ejected from the machine. The victim was treated on scene and transported to a Brainerd hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Assisting on the scene were the Department of Natural Resources, Pine River Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care.
