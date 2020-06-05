The 25-year-old Pequot Lakes man who died in a single vehicle roll over in Sylvan Township May 31 has been identified as Scott Mead.
A passenger, 21-year-old Alexis Coventry of Motley, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.
According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, his office received a report of a serious motor vehicle crash on 11th Ave. S.W. (County Road 36) at 3:31 a.m. Deputies and First Responders arrived and found a 2005 GMC Yukon that had left the roadway. The vehicle had rolled several times, striking trees and power lines.
Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Medical aid was immediately initiated with Mead deceased on scene.
Coventry was treated on scene and transported to a Brainerd Hospital. An autopsy was scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.
Assisting on scene were Pillager Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care, Lake Shore Police Department and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.