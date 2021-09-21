The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the hundreds of people who came to Walker Sept. 11 for the annual Ethnic Fest.
Music, song, dance, crafts and cuisine were packed into one vibrant day. The day began at 9:11 a.m. on the courthouse lawn with a special commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The Ethnic Fest Parade followed with many of the musicians, bands and dancers performing. Artisans and craft vendors set up booths and tables on Fifth Street.
At noon, Ethnic Fest entertainers started to perform at three downtown stages and on the courthouse lawn. They included the Blue Drifters, Lehto, Wright and Jacobs, Antony Jeffares, Mactir Academy of Irish Dance, Skal Klubben Spelmanslag, Lake May Line Dancers, Native hoop dancer Kevin Locke, Leech Lake Band Drum and Dance Troupe, Anishinaabe poet and storyteller Elaine Fleming and the Edelweiss Alphorn Duo.
In addition to food vendors set up on the courthouse lawn there were several performers that included Kids’ Konnection, Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums, and Acoustofiddle with Jeff Menten and Paul Nye.
All the buttons were sold, with Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, Mann Lake Ltd., and Stromberg’s Chicks and Game Birds donating prizes.
Ethnic Fest is made possible by the support of generous sponsors and volunteers.
