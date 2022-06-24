Great River Rescue received a $2,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at the Fargo Petco at 1126 43rd St. S.W., in Fargo June 21 in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Bemidji.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in Great River Rescue is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“We are so grateful for the continued support of Petco Love. This grant will help us continue to provide high quality care for every shelter pet,” said Great River Rescue Executive Director Brandon Mustful.
Great River Rescue is a nonprofit organization that saves, cares for, and finds homes for companion dogs and cats serving Bemidji and surrounding communities. Since 1977, Great River Rescue has saved tens of thousands of animals, providing safe refuge for pets and bringing families together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.