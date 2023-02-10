ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Senate today reconfirmed Thom Petersen as Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

The vote was 63-0. This marks the second term for Petersen, who was first appointed in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to serve as Agriculture Commissioner.

