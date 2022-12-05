Nestled in beautiful Bemidji, Pets Plus offers one of the largest selections of quality pet care products in the Northland.

Its origin began as a delivery-only business based out of the Joy family garage, with the goal of bringing in unique and quality pet products to the area. In 1998, Pets Plus moved to its Bemidji location, where they are today.

