Nestled in beautiful Bemidji, Pets Plus offers one of the largest selections of quality pet care products in the Northland.
Its origin began as a delivery-only business based out of the Joy family garage, with the goal of bringing in unique and quality pet products to the area. In 1998, Pets Plus moved to its Bemidji location, where they are today.
After numerous expansions, Pets Plus now encompass 4,500 square feet, and over 5,000 square feet of warehouse.
“At Pets Plus we pride ourselves in carrying everything from pet bowls, comfortable beds, toys, leashes, collars and training aids, to tasty chews, treats and, of course, wonderful pet foods that can fit in with every budget,” said CEO and owner Christopher Joy. “We believe that everyone should be able to feed a great pet food and be proud of what they feed.”
Pets Plus also engrave dog tags right in the store while you shop. They are proud to offer continual deals and competitive pricing on bird seed and cat litter.
“Our knowledgeable and caring staff is here to help you with all of your questions, no matter how big or small they may seem. Our goal is to provide an outstanding shopping experience tailored by our experienced team, who can advise and inform you on the differences of our expansive selection of products. It is paramount to our company mission to have every guest leaving happy and satisfied with their selections every visit,” Joy stated.
In 2013, Pets Plus started a pet food company — North Winds Premium. North Winds Premium is a pet food line made for the most discerning customer.
The dry food is made with high amounts of animal protein, GMO-free grains, as well as zero corn, wheat, or soy.
“We believe in the little things as well, so each recipe is fortified with vitamins, minerals, as well as whole foods such as vegetables and fruits,” said Joy.
North Winds Premium also has a dog and cat wet food line, treats, chews and supplements.
Pets Plus has now been in business for 30 years and they’re proud to offer guests unparalleled customer service and guidance on products that help your furry or feathered friends look and feel their best. Stop by the stor — we think you’ll be happy with our offerings both in terms of service and products. We’re a little different, but for 30 years years our customers have appreciated it, and we look forward to earning your business.
