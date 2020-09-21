Shannon Pfeiffer with Cass County Victim Services received the 2020 Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Victim Services Award. Pfeiffer has shown her dedication to MADD’s mission of supporting victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes over the years, and continues to go above and beyond to provide the best victim-centered support throughout the judicial process. MADD MN Victim Services Manager Rahya Iliff (right) presented the award to Pfeiffer along with Tessa, who lost her son to drunk driving in 2017. “She was extremely kind and understanding, along with being supportive” said Tessa. “It is because of people like Shannon that Mothers Against Drunk Driving can connect with victims and their families to provide support during such stressful times. “Thank you Shannon for all you do for victims of crimes in Cass County,” Iliff added. Photo submitted
Pfeiffer receives MADD Victim Services Award
Gail Deboer
