“What do you mean, there’s not going to be any pie at the Art and Book Festival?” exclaimed Roger Davidson when he heard the news that the previous pie participants weren’t going to return to the Hackensack event in 2021. So Pies By Guys was launched!

Coordinating this idea with Jeanette Dudley, the Big Dipper restaurant owner and pie maker extraordinaire, Davidson put together all-male teams of volunteers, that served pie ala mode at the festival in 2021.  Volunteers included the mayor of Hackensack, a city council member, and other civic-minded, male pie lovers.

