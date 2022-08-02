“What do you mean, there’s not going to be any pie at the Art and Book Festival?” exclaimed Roger Davidson when he heard the news that the previous pie participants weren’t going to return to the Hackensack event in 2021. So Pies By Guys was launched!
Coordinating this idea with Jeanette Dudley, the Big Dipper restaurant owner and pie maker extraordinaire, Davidson put together all-male teams of volunteers, that served pie ala mode at the festival in 2021. Volunteers included the mayor of Hackensack, a city council member, and other civic-minded, male pie lovers.
Pies By Guys was a huge success at last year’s Northwoods Art and Book Festival; so much so, there will be double the pie slices available at this year’s event. Choose from the popular standards of blueberry and cherry, or venture into strawberry rhubarb, Dutch apple or red raspberry, all served with hand scooped vanilla ice cream.
Located near the near Union Congregational Church, the Pies By Guys booth will be ready for action, serving pie ala mode from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds are donated to supporting the arts in the north woods through the Northwoods Arts Council. Also a big thank you to all of the volunteers who made this project possible. Get there before they sell out! As the Pies By Guys banner says, “Eat Dessert First.”
The 27th annual Northwoods Art and Book Festival is Aug. 13 on Lake Street, east of Highway 371. Bon Appetit!
