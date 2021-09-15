How bad do the officials have to be in order for the NFL to take notice and fire someone? The refs made two bad calls in the Vikings’ 27-24 OT loss at Cincinnati and the replay officials made it worse by not correcting them.
Justin Jefferson’s touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter that was called down at the one didn’t seem to hurt the Vikings at first, as Dalvin Cook scored on the next play. But that cost them a time out when Coach Mike Zimmer challenged the call.
And then to find out there were no cameras to show the play is idiotic.
Plus the fumble by Cook in overtime was not a fumble! The officials were clueless and didn’t even rule it a fumble until the Bengals showed them the ball. Nearly every replay showed Cook’s rear on the ground before the ball came loose.
Now it’s not like the Vikings looked good! They scored the first touchdown but then were pathetic as they fell behind 21-7. I’m sure the pundits are going to praise Capt. Kirk and his nice box score numbers — more than 350 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions. But he didn’t throw one deep ball, and the Vikings had two of the best receivers in the league.
The offensive line was suspect as usual against a mediocre defense, and the play calling was way too conservative, thanks to Coach Zimmer.
This weekend doesn’t get easier as they face the 1-0 Arizona Cardinals who crushed the Tennessee Titans!
One good thing that came out of the first week, Chicago, Detroit and Green Bay each lost.
Mac Jones and New England may have lost their first game, but the rookie looked great and his passes even better. I just checked, we’re still stuck with Capt. Kirk and his $33 million salary for two more seasons!
As for the rest of the week one games, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Arizona, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Denver, Miami, LA Rams, LA Chargers, San Francisco, Seattle, Pittsburgh and even Cleveland in a loss looked good.
Winning the week was Gail Ringstrom at 13-5. My record for the first week was 12-6, but I did pick Oregon to upset heavily favored Ohio State.
This week I’m taking Cincinnati, Alabama and Utah State in college games, while in the NFL I’m taking Arizona, New England, Denver, Buffalo, San Francisco, LA Rams, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Cleveland, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Seattle, Dallas, Kansas City and Green Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.