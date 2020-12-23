Say it ain’t so, Santa. We have Kirk Cousins for another three years?
“Yes, little Mikey Z., this is the guy all Minnesota wanted, so you’re stuck with him. Maybe you can trade him to Philly for Carson Wentz. At least Carson can get out of the way of his own shadow,” Santa responded.
Now that the Vikings have lost two straight and most assuredly played themselves out of the playoffs, it’s time to find another team to root for. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are doing good.
It’s probably for the best that the Vikings won’t make the playoffs, because this roller-coaster season is not good for their fans’ tickers. If not for all the mistakes, Minnesota should be 7-7 and still in position to make the playoffs.
Twice the Vikings had a fourth-and-one and couldn’t get a yard. Of course, the offensive line and play calling had a lot to do with that.
There was also a dropped touchdown pass by Irv Smith, and twice Minnesota had to settle for two short field goals as the offense sputtered after having first-and-goal.
Captain Kirk continues to hold onto the ball way too long, and he missed some open receivers and didn’t find the ones that were open. By the way, the officials missed a face mask on the Hail Mary. That would have given Minnesota an extra play and a few yards closer.
And don’t get me started on Coach Mikey’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-one at your own 30. Stupid mistake, and I said it before the ball was snapped. I knew they were going to try and run for it, and so did Chicago. At least the defense held the Bears to only three points.
Minnesota’s other football team also had their chances to win, but mistakes haunted them also. The Gophers could have wrestled Paul Bunyan’s axe away from Wisconsin, but they made too many mistakes in their 20-17 overtime loss.
I know the missed field goal in the extra session stands out, but what about the holding penalty negating a two-yard touchdown run by Mohamen Ibrahim? On the next play Tanner Morgan was picked off in the end zone. A field goal and the game ends in regulation with Minnesota finishing the season 4-3.
Winning Week 15 was Jerry Sundstrom at 14-1, while I also finished 14-1. We both chose the hapless Vikings to win at home.
This week I’m taking Tampa Bay, Miami, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Tennessee and Buffalo to be road warriors, with Arizona, Washington, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Houston, Baltimore, Seattle and New Orleans winning at home.
As for the final week of picks next week, I’m going to include a bunch of college bowl games!
