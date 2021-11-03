Pathetic! Inexcusable! No creativity! A putrid display on offense! Wasted opportunities!
Do I need to say more about the Vikings’ 20-16 home loss coming off a bye week to Dallas, who was starting a quarterback who had never started an NFL game.
For the second year in a row Dallas was starting a backup quarterback and Minnesota lost both times at home. And Capt. Kirk — or checkdown Charlie — looked average. He was 23-35 for 184 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings’ offense struggled to push the ball down their field, again settling for short passes.
It didn’t help that the Vikings were 1-13 on third down, with their conversion coming on their opening drive. Of the eight third-down passes Capt. Kirk threw, none of them were past six yards, and each one ended with a punt. He never looked downfield where receivers were running open. Justin Jefferson was targeted three times, and he caught only two passes.
On the other side of the field was Cooper Rush, who completed 24-40 passes for 325 yards. He looked like the seasoned vet when he guided his team down the field for the game-winning score with 51 seconds remaining. He did throw and was intercepted and fumbled the ball, but he still looked better than Capt. Kirk.
The Vikings were also plus-two on turnovers but did not score any points. And how about first-and-goal at the four and settling for a field goal!
By the way, Dalvin Cook only ran the ball 18 times for 78 yards. He should be your workhorse!
Capt. Kirk said Dallas’ pass rush affected him all night, and Coach Mike Zimmer agreed. I guess I was watching the wrong game because I saw Capt. Kirk with more than enough time to throw. He just panicked, which is normal for him. On his final throw in the closing seconds, Kirk was under a heavy rush so he had to roll to his right. Instead of heaving the ball downfield, the ball sails out of bounds.
So the wrap-up is, Capt. Kirk got outplayed by a backup! Up next is Baltimore and former MVP Lamar Jackson.
The Gophers didn’t disappoint as they demolished host Northwestern 41-14 and are now in first place in the Big Ten West Division with a 4-1 record, one game ahead of both Iowa and Wisconsin, who Minnesota plays in November.
This weekend the Gophers host Illinois, a team that beat Penn State in nine overtimes a couple Saturday’s ago, but this last weekend lost to Rutgers. The Gophers better not look past this game!
So who was the top picked this last weekend? It was Zoe Taatjes, who finished 14-4. I stumbled a bit, finishing 12-6.
This week, I’m taking Texas A&M, Utah, Iowa State, Minnesota and Air Force in college games, while in the NFL I like Baltimore, New Orleans, Dallas, New England, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Miami, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Arizona, LA Rams and Pittsburgh.
