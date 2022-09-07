Vikings’ Coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman are gone, but unfortunately quarterback Kirk Cousins remains, and we have him for two more years instead of one.

Last year the Vikings stank, thanks to a bad defense, inconsistent play by Captain Kirk and questionable play calling. I expect the latter to improve this year, but we have to wait and see how the defense will do. One thing for sure, Minnesota has a favorable schedule and could vie for the division crown, but I expect Green Bay to remain on top once again.

