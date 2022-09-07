Vikings’ Coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman are gone, but unfortunately quarterback Kirk Cousins remains, and we have him for two more years instead of one.
Last year the Vikings stank, thanks to a bad defense, inconsistent play by Captain Kirk and questionable play calling. I expect the latter to improve this year, but we have to wait and see how the defense will do. One thing for sure, Minnesota has a favorable schedule and could vie for the division crown, but I expect Green Bay to remain on top once again.
College football finally got their heads out of their a$#*& and went with a 12-team playoff. This means more teams are in it and more players, which means more games matter and players will not opt out. The only problem is, we have to wait until 2024 at the earliest. Why? It’s like waiting until next year to get rid of daylight savings. Just do it!
The change will be exciting, but it will also allow the Pac 12, ACC and Big 12 the leverage they need to stay relevant for a few more years.
The Gophers looked great in their home-opener, and I enjoyed that Minnesota shut out New Mexico State and former Gopher Coach Jerry Kill. I was never a fan and didn’t think he was that good of a coach.
I have five college games on the schedule for this week. I’m taking Air Force, Iowa State, Alabama, Baylor and Kentucky.
In the NFL, I selected 13 of the 15 games on the weekend schedule. Since I’m an optimist, let’s got with Minnesota over the Cheeseheads.
In the other games, I’m going with Atlanta, Carolina, Cincinnati, Miami and LA Chargers at home, with San Francisco, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Denver winning on the road.
Next week I will make season predictions along with what teams will play in the Super Bowl. Last year I took LA Rams and Buffalo, with the former winning it all. Not a bad pick!
