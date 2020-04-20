The price for digital subscriptions to The Pilot-Independent will increase, effective June 6. Subscribers who are on Auto-Pay will see the increase May 20. The increases do not affect print subscriptions.
Here is the new price schedule:
• Monthly Auto Pay will be $5.75. This is a new rate that extends the subscription for five weeks. This replaces the current monthly rate of $4 and the current five week rate of $4.62.
• The four week rate will increase to $5.49.
• The 26 week rate will go from $35 to $40.
• The 52 week rate will go from $40 to $65.
• Digital subscriptions give full access, 24/7, to The Pilot-Independent website, including the E-Edition, the digital replica of the printed newspaper.
For questions or to arrange for a digital subscription, call The Pilot-Independent, (218) 547-1000.
