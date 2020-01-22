Luke Schmitz, a recent graduate of Bemidji State University, is a new account executive at The Pilot-Independent in Walker.
Schmitz grew up in Alexandria with a big, extended family. He and his brothers spent most of their time hunting, fishing and trapping around their father’s hunting land. If he’s not wearing camo in a tree, then he’s probably wearing snow bibs on the ice.
Those passions, along with a deep interest in communication, brought him to Bemidji State University in 2016. He graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in marketing communication and a minor in political science.
Schmitz enjoys living in northern Minnesota and he’s excited to join the team at The Pilot and fulfill the advertising needs of the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.