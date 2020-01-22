General Manager Terri Fierstine welcomes Luke Schmitz to The Pilot-Independent team.
Photo by Dean Morrill

 

Luke Schmitz, a recent graduate of Bemidji State University, is a new account executive at The Pilot-Independent in Walker.

Schmitz grew up in Alexandria with a big, extended family. He and his brothers spent most of their time hunting, fishing and trapping around their father’s hunting land. If he’s not wearing camo in a tree, then he’s probably wearing snow bibs on the ice.

Those passions, along with a deep interest in communication, brought him to Bemidji State University in 2016. He graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in marketing communication and a minor in political science.

Schmitz enjoys living in northern Minnesota and he’s excited to join the team at The Pilot and fulfill the advertising needs of the area.

