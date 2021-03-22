The Pine Mountaineer Senior Center in Backus is thrilled to announce that after a year of shutdown due to the COVID-19 virus, they will be back. The doors swing open again on March 31. Customers are asked to wear masks; hand sanitizer will be provided at several locations.
The Center has been serving hot meals for more than 25 years and is 100 percent run by volunteers. The nonprofit organization charges a minimal fee for weekly hot lunches and desserts. All food and building expenses are covered by the lunch fees. Additional donations go to local organizations. In the past, the Pine Mountaineers have donated to local food shelves, 4-H and other youth organizations.
Every Wednesday at 8 a.m., the Center serves up fresh baked cinnamon and caramel rolls, coffee or milk, for just a couple of bucks.
Lunch hours are 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until sold out. Take-out service is also available. For four or more orders, please call ahead 15 minutes to (218) 947-3844 to avoid waiting when you arrive. The weekly menu will be posted on Facebook at Backus Senior Center.
On re-opening day, March 31, the menu will be meatloaf with potatoes and gravy, vegetables and roll. There are no age requirements to enjoy these meals; all are welcome. The weekly lunch is priced at $7.50 for a plate filled with large servings of a meat entree, potatoes and gravy, vegetables and bun.
Soup of the day and a sandwich are also available for those looking for something else. Don’t forget the desserts, such as cake and pies, available after every meal.
The Pine Mountaineer Senior Center is located at 131 Front Street in downtown Backus. Volunteers are always needed, so if you are willing to waitress or help out in other areas for about two hours each Wednesday, call Sharon at (218) 507-0551. All volunteers get a free lunch.
The re-opening of the Senior Center also means the re-opening of Terry’s Barber Shop! Call Terry for your haircut appointment at (218) 232-2938.
Members of the Pine Mountaineer Senior Center thank everyone who has stuck with them through the past year and especially those who have donated to help keep them financially above water.
