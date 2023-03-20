The Pine River-Backus Community Garden, located behind the high school (north) near the school forest, is open for signing up for plots and/ or raised beds.

All the plots and raised beds are in full sun and the area is fully fenced to protect from deer and other critters.  New water lines were installed last year with hoses posted throughout the garden for easy watering. Compost, straw for mulching, soil nutrients and tools are also available for gardeners.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments