The Pine River-Backus Community Garden, located behind the high school (north) near the school forest, is open for signing up for plots and/ or raised beds.
All the plots and raised beds are in full sun and the area is fully fenced to protect from deer and other critters. New water lines were installed last year with hoses posted throughout the garden for easy watering. Compost, straw for mulching, soil nutrients and tools are also available for gardeners.
There are 45 plots 15’x15’ ($15), a few raised beds 4’x8’x3’ ($10), and about 10 raised Garden Circles of various sizes ($10) available. “Sweat equity” (labor) is also an option for the fee where the gardener can work with projects in the garden in exchange for a plot. Plot sign up is through PRB Community Education at https://prbschools.org/community-ed/ or call (218) 587-2080.
A garden orientation session is scheduled for May 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the garden site. Gardeners already registered are expected to participate and those still considering a plot rental are welcome to come and see the options for this great gardening opportunity with many amenities for ease of gardening. Those still unsure of gardening, can visit with past gardeners to learn more. New gardeners may register on-site this day.
There are guidelines to follow, using organic/natural gardening methods (no chemical fertilizers) and strong encouragement to garden using no-till gardening method in order to build healthy soil with active microbiome. Each gardener signs an agreement agreeing to follow these guidelines. Gardeners grow a variety of vegetables, flowers, herbs, fruits and help maintain the new orchard on the north end of the garden.
There will be on-site educational garden classes and a few work days through the season for communal projects to keep the gardens functioning well and addressing common needs/concerns. If you are new to gardening, renting a plot is a great way to begin with learning from other gardeners and participating in the classes offered. Learning is on-going for all gardeners and takes place as you work your own plot(s).
Fees go towards composted manure; natural soil amendments; straw for mulch; garden tools; soil testing; and a compost pile is near-by as well. There is also a hoop house (20’x24’) on site that has been used for season-extended growing projects and has yet to be determined for usage this year.
The Community Garden was started in 2010. It is organized through PRB Community Education with a Board of volunteers to oversee and manage the particulars. The Board is seeking new members to serve and typically meets once a month March through September. Call PRB Community Ed Director Troy Gregory at (218) 587-2080 to indicate interest or for more information.
