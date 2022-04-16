The Pine River-Backus Community Garden, located behind the high school near the school forest, is open for signing up for plots and/ or raised beds.
All the plots and raised beds are in full sun and the area is fully fenced to protect from deer and other critters. There are 53 plots 15’x15’ ($15), a few raised beds 4’x8’x3’ ($10), and about 10 raised garden circles of various sizes ($10) available. There is also the option of offering “sweat equity” (labor) in exchange for a plot/raised bed where the gardener can work with group projects in the garden as the fee. Sign up for the plots is through PRB Community Education at https://prbschools.org/community-ed/ or call 218-587-2080.
A garden orientation session is scheduled for May 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the garden site. Gardeners already registered are expected to participate and those still considering a plot rental are welcome to come and see the options for this great gardening option with many amenities for ease of gardening. Those still unsure of gardening, can visit with past gardeners to learn more. New gardeners may register on-site that day.
There are guidelines to follow, using organic or natural gardening methods (no chemical fertilizers) and strong encouragement to operate using no-till gardening method in order to build healthy soil with active microbiome. Each gardener signs an agreement agreeing to follow these guidelines.
There will be on-site educational garden classes and a few work days through the season for communal projects to keep the gardens functioning well and addressing common needs/concerns. If you are new to gardening, renting a plot is a great way to begin with learning from other gardeners and participating in the classes offered. Learning is ongoing for all gardeners and takes place as you work your own plot(s).
Many resources are available on site that make gardening as easy as possible. The entire garden area, 175-by-140 feet, is fenced in and there are three main water lines with easy access to all plots and good water pressure available.
Fees go towards composted manure; natural soil amendments; straw for mulch; garden tools; soil testing; and a compost pile is nearby as well. There is also a hoop house (20-by-24 feet) on site that has been used for season-extended growing projects but usage this year has yet to be determined.
This spring, thanks to a grant from Cass County SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Program), the water lines will be extended into the garden to facilitate watering the plots more easily without the need to drag hoses through the entire area to reach individual plots. Last fall a group of volunteers worked to clear all the debris, haul in topsoil for all the plots, and re-create pathways with cardboard and mulch throughout the garden area to spiff it up. It will be ready for planting as soon as the soil is work-able.
The Community Garden was started in 2010 and is 12 years old this year. It is organized through PRB Community Education with a Board of volunteers to oversee and manage the particulars. The Board is seeking new members to serve and typically meets once a month March through September. Call Troy Gregory, PRB Community Ed Director at (218) 587-2080 to indicate interest or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.