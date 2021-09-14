A 54-year-old man from Loretto, Minn., was seriously injured in a dirt bike crash in rural Pine River Saturday afternoon.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 12:39 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a serious dirt bike crash with injury on the Sno-Way 1 Recreation Trail in Bungo Township near the Spider Lake Recreational Area.
Deputies and first responders arrived on scene and transported personnel and equipment to the area. The victim was located and emergency treatment and pain management was initiated.
The investigation indicated that the man was riding northbound on the Sno-Way 1 trail operating a Kawasaki dirt bike when he lost control on a rocky and washed-out section of trail, causing him to crash. The victim was transported to a nearby landing zone and transported via helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injury.
Assisting at the scene were Backus Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
