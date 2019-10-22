The Pine River Market Square, a farmers’ and crafters’ market, will host in-door markets featuring local crafts, baked goods, canned goods, holiday wreaths, and some fresh produce.
The markets will be held at The Warehouse community center in Pine River Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments are available.
The Warehouse community building in Pine River is located at 307 Norway Avenue, three blocks east of Highway 371.
The December market is also in conjunction with the Pine River Parade of Lights event with activities through the day followed by the parade at 5 p.m. with social at the Chamber of Commerce Information Center.
Participating area vendors to date include Armstrong Acres canned goods and baked goods; Grampa G’s produce, canned goods, evergreen wreaths and arts; Rising Star baked goods; Chismar Honey; Lois’s 100% Whole Wheat Bread; and local arts and crafts; Marty Mann fabric, quilted and hand knit items; Nancy Jones with crafted items; and, of course, the market “Community Booth” featuring produce and value added goods.
Additional vendors are welcome as long as they meet the vendor criteria (home grown/home made by vendor) and space is available. The vendor application form and guidelines can be found at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com, email prmarketsquare@gmail.com, or via phone or texting at (218) 591-7916, Amber market co-manager.
Market sponsors for the 2019 season include City of Pine River, Garden Circles, Happy Dancing Turtle, Hanneken Insurance, Hunt Utilities Group, Lifehouse Coffee, Pine River Chamber of Commerce, Pine River State Bank. The Pine River Market Square is also a member of the Pine River Chamber of Commerce, the Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association (MFMA) and Minnesota Grown.
For further information on the market, visit www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com,
See you at the market! Come for the goods! Stay for the fun!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.