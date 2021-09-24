The Pine River Market Square, a farmers’ and crafters’ market, will host in-door markets featuring local fresh produce in season (i.e. squash, pie pumpkins, root veggies, etc. ), crafts, baked goods, canned goods, honey and more.
Markets will run Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Warehouse Community Center in Pine River, 307 Norway Avenue, on Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
Vendors old and new are welcome as long as they meet the vendor criteria (home grown/home made by vendor) and space is available. The vendor application form and guidelines can be found at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com or via phone or texting at (218) 838-1943 to Mim, market manager. You can also visit our Facebook site for more information and messaging.
Market sponsors for the 2021 season include Associates in Eyecare, City of Pine River, Dairy Queen – Pine River, Hanneken Insurance, Pine River Chamber of Commerce, Pine River Dental Arts, Pine River Family Market, Pine River State Bank and Station 371. The Pine River Market Square is also a member of the Pine River Chamber of Commerce, the Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association (MFMA) and Minnesota Grown.
For further information on the market visit www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com
Be sure to “like” them on Facebook, and we’ll see you at the market!
