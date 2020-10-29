The final seasonal Pine River Market Square Indoor farmers’ and crafters’ market is Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Warehouse Community Center in Pine River, 307 Norway Avenue (three blocks east off Highway 371).
Local goods featured include fresh produce, baked goods, canned goods, honey, preserves, goat milk soaps and lotions, essential oil blends, Himalayan salt blends, log furniture, pottery, knit items, quilted items, fabric masks, and so much more. Vendors to date at time of printing include: B&B Farm Co., Balsam Moon organic breads & crafts, Brambleberry Farms, Chismar Honey, Dave Taray log furniture, Domestic Kneadings, Grampa G’s farm, Marty’s Magic Salt, Midori’s Peace pottery, Teresa & Beth’s Essential Oil Blends, and the Community Booth full of a variety of goods.
It’s a great time to shop local for up-coming gift giving time with the holidays fast approaching. Guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing for indoor events will continue to be followed per state and farmers’ market mandates.
Vendors are welcome as long as they meet the vendor criteria (home grown/home made by vendor) and space is available. The vendor application form and guidelines can be found at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com or via phone or texting to Mim, market manager, at (218) 838-1943. You can also visit the Facebook site for more information and messaging.
Market sponsors for the 2020 season include: Associates in Eyecare, City of Pine River, Dairy Queen, Garden Circles, Happy Dancing Turtle, Hanneken Insurance, Happy Dancing Turtle, Hunt Utilities Group, Lifehouse Coffee, Paul’s Large Garage, Pine River Chamber of Commerce, Pine River Dental Arts, Pine River Family Market, Pine River State Bank. The Pine River Market Square is also a member of the Pine River Chamber of Commerce, the Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association (MFMA) and Minnesota Grown.
For further information on the market visit www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com
