The Pine River Market Square — a farmers’ and crafters’ market — will host indoor markets featuring local fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, canned goods, honey and more.
They will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Warehouse community center in Pine River, 307 Norway Avenue, Oct. 10 and Nov. 14. A December market is possible though yet to be determined.
Guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing for indoor events and activities will continue to be followed per state and farmers’ market mandates.
Vendors are welcome as long as they meet the vendor criteria (home grown/home made by vendor) and space is available. The vendor application form and guidelines can be found at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com or via phone or texting at (218) 838-1943. You can also visit the Facebook site for more information and messaging.
Market sponsors for the 2020 season include Associates in Eyecare, City of Pine River, Dairy Queen, Garden Circles, Hanneken Insurance, Happy Dancing Turtle, Hunt Utilities Group, Lifehouse Coffee, Paul’s Large Garage, Pine River Chamber of Commerce, Pine River Dental Arts, Pine River Family Market and Pine River State Bank.
For further information on the market, visit www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com
