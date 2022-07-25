Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Pine River people July 16 after an investigation into the use, sale and trafficking of illegal controlled substances.
Sheriff Tom Burch reports that deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Wilson Township in rural Pine River, where a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition were seized. A follow-up search warrant was executed at a residence in Barclay Township where over a half pound of suspected methamphetamine and two grams of heroin were seized. The ongoing investigation also led to an AR-15 style rifle being recovered.
Arrested during the investigation was Daniel Crawford, 55 and Sarah Wolff, 30. Formal charges related to drug possession and weapons are pending.
Assisting in the investigation were the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and the Pine River Police Department.
Sheriff Burch reports that most investigations start with a tip from the public. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to report suspected drug or other crime related information to the Sheriff’s Office. You can request to speak to an Investigator, and you can remain anonymous. You can also report tips and information online to Crime Stoppers of MN through their website portal at: http://crimestoppersmn.org
