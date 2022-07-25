Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Pine River people July 16 after an investigation into the use, sale and trafficking of illegal controlled substances.

Sheriff Tom Burch reports that deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Wilson Township in rural Pine River, where a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition were seized. A follow-up search warrant was executed at a residence in Barclay Township where over a half pound of suspected methamphetamine and two grams of heroin were seized. The ongoing investigation also led to an AR-15 style rifle being recovered.

