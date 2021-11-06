A 44-year-old Pine River man was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop and vehicle search last week near Motley that led to the seizure of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that pursuant to an ongoing investigation into the possession, sales and distribution of meth in Cass County and surrounding areas, investigators, with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle near Motley in Morrison County.

The driver, identified as Craig Erickson, was detained. A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 456 grams (1 pound) of suspected crystal meth was located and seized. Formal charges are pending.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments