A 44-year-old Pine River man was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop and vehicle search last week near Motley that led to the seizure of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that pursuant to an ongoing investigation into the possession, sales and distribution of meth in Cass County and surrounding areas, investigators, with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle near Motley in Morrison County.
The driver, identified as Craig Erickson, was detained. A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 456 grams (1 pound) of suspected crystal meth was located and seized. Formal charges are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.