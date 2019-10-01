A Pine River man was injured Friday night just before midnight in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 371 at milepost 82 in Turtle Lake Township, north of Hackensack.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David Benedict, 23, was driving north in a 2007 Saturn Ion when the vehicle ran off the road, struck trees and rolled onto the passenger side. He was transported to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids with non-life threatening injuries. A seat belt was used, and alcohol was involved.

Also responding to the crash were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Hackensack Fire and Rescue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments