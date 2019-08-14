A Pine River man was injured in an early morning crash Aug. 12 when he lost control of his 2007 Yamaha UNK motorcycle and ran off the roadway.
According to the Minesota State Patrol, the accident involved Jeremy Johnson, 39, of Pine River and occurred around 1 a.m. on County Road 45 east of Hwy. 371 in Powers Township.
The Yamaha was heading east on C.R. 45, approaching 24th St. NW., when it went out of control. Road conditions were dry and Johnson was wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not involved.
Johnson was transported to a health care facility in St. Cloud with injuries described as non-life threatening.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, Life Link and Life Flight.
