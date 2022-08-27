Pine River Market Square, a local growers’ and crafters’ market, will host a special market Labor Day Friday, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. with live music and option to purchase a light supper of brat, hotdog, or burger.
Charley Wagner of Longville will once again grace the Market stage with his fun, folksy guitar playing music and voice. With the use of a guitar, harmonica and foot rhythm he retells captured moments from the past. With a strong work ethic, honest demeanor and passion for life, he strives to bring you his captured moments in story and song.
A food tent will offer fresh grilled brats, burgers and hotdogs featuring many local goods from the vendors for customers to get a juicy taste of hometown goodness. Funds from sales will aid in offering music during 2023 markets.
The market is located on Highway 371 by the Pine River Depot on the corner of Barclay Avenue at the traffic light, and runs through the end of September each Friday, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Local goods feature and abundance of fresh produce, baked goods, eggs, meat, fresh cut flowers, crafts, and more.
Vendors are welcome and you can access the vendor guidelines and application, and learn more about the market via the website at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com or by calling the Market Manager Mim Brien at (218) 838-1943.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.