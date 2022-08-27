Pine River Market Square, a local growers’ and crafters’ market, will host a special market Labor Day Friday, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. with live music and option to purchase a light supper of brat, hotdog, or burger.

Charley Wagner of Longville will once again grace the Market stage with his fun, folksy guitar playing music and voice.  With the use of a guitar, harmonica and foot rhythm he retells captured moments from the past.  With a strong work ethic, honest demeanor and passion for life, he strives to bring you his captured moments in story and song.

