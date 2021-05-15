Pine River Market Square, a local growers’ and crafters’ market, begins its 12th season in Pine River starting May 28 along Highway 371 by the Pine River Depot on the corner of Barclay Avenue and Hwy. 371 at the traffic light.
The plant sale operated by the Pine River Garden Club will take place this year at this first market of the season.
The market will run Fridays, May 28 through Sept. 24 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and feature a variety of vendors with local goods including fresh produce, starter plants, meat and poultry, baked goods, eggs, crafts, and more. New this year will be local garlic from Dragonfly Bay Garlic Co. in Hackensack. Vendors are welcome and invited to participate.
COVID-19 guidelines will still be in place this year including social distancing and hand sanitizing. Masking is not required for farm markets this year. Farmers’ markets are still restricted from any food sampling and on-site eating of any food goods this year.
Some tips for customers coming to the market are to use correct change as much as possible in purchasing your goods (cash is always best, though some vendors do have credit card capability, and checks are welcome); save your tasting and eating of any goods for home; and bring your patience and good humor. The market is still a place of celebrating community and supporting local growers and crafters in providing you with the freshest goods possible.
Growers and crafters who are within 100 miles of Pine River and meet the market vendor guidelines are welcome for the upcoming season. Whether you are a seasoned vendor or considering becoming a market vendor, you can access the vendor guidelines and application, and learn more about the market via the website at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com or by calling the Market Manager Mim Brien at (218) 838-1943.
