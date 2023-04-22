Pine River Market Square, a local growers’ and crafters’ market, begins its 13th season in Pine River starting May 26.
They are recruiting volunteers to help set up, run and take down the market each Friday through September. A team of volunteers will work each market 2 to 6 p.m. and serve at least one Friday a month. A volunteer training is set for May 9 from 5:30 tp 6:30 p.m., location to be determined. Volunteers will learn how to set up the market, run the Community Booth, and close down the market. Email to indicate your interest at prmarketsquare@gmail.com.
Vendors are also welcome to begin signing up either as a seasonal vendor or drop-in vendor. Rates are the same as in the past. A vendor orientation/meet and greet is set for May 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., location to be determined. This is a time to learn about the guidelines, meet other vendors and ask your questions.
More information and an application is on the website at prmarketsquare.wordpress.com. Contact market manager Tanya Villano at (612) 247-6118 to sign up.
The market is located every Friday, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Highway 371 by the Pine River Depot on the corner of Barclay Avenue and 371 at the traffic light. The Pine River Garden Club plant sale will take place at this first market of the season. They offer many perennials that grow in their gardens and so are “seasoned” for this area. Plans are also in the works to add live music now and again during the market to add to the fun.
The market features a variety of vendors with local goods including fresh produce, starter plants, baked goods, eggs, meat, fresh cut flowers in season, crafts, and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.