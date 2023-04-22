Pine River Market Square, a local growers’ and crafters’ market, begins its 13th season in Pine River starting May 26.

They are recruiting volunteers to help set up, run and take down the market each Friday through September. A team of volunteers will work each market 2 to 6 p.m. and serve at least one Friday a month. A volunteer training is set for May 9 from 5:30 tp 6:30 p.m., location to be determined. Volunteers will learn how to set up the market, run the Community Booth, and close down the market.  Email to indicate your interest at prmarketsquare@gmail.com.

