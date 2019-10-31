The Cass County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and its Board of Directors honored a long-standing business at its annual meeting held recently at the Leech Lake Event Center in Walker.
Founder Chuck Nelson, Bank President Kirsten Eggena and a host of Pine River State Bank employees and family were in attendance and accepted the second annual Legacy Business Award.
Mike Paulus, executive director of the Cass County EDC, was pleased the award went to a business that has been an economic staple of Cass County.
“Pine River State Bank embodies the essence of the Legacy Business Award,” Paulus said. “There is a history unique to the business; unique to the county. Pine River State Bank has been the engine that drives the city of Pine River forward. The bank is a job creator on numerous levels, and its sustained success is due to the grassroots philosophy. It’s a true community bank, and one with a long history of service.”
The EDC Board of Directors created specific criteria for the award before pinpointing eligible companies in the county. Criteria include: primary or original location in Cass County and currently doing business in the county, must have employees, must be established for a minimum of 30 years, and must be a supporting member of the CCEDC.
Cass County EDC Board President Laura Hansen believes the Legacy Business Award honors a critical piece of a growing economy.
“Each year we are proud to honor a long-standing, legacy business in Cass County. This year, Pine River State Bank was the deserved recipient of this prestigious award. The award is about honoring the perseverance it takes to maintain a presence in a community. It’s about honoring a business that ensures a healthy local economy over a sustained period of time,” she said.
The EDC presents the Legacy Business Award annually at the Cass County Economic Development Corporation annual meeting. The Cass County EDC is a non-governmental, 501(c)(3) organization.
