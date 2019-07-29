BAXTER — Motorists traveling on Highway 6 between Perry Lake, located south of Emily, and the Roosevelt Lake bridge in Outing, will encounter road crews, heavy equipment and potential delays while segments of the road are reduced to a single lane this week.
The lane closures will occur Monday-Saturday, sunrise to sunset, on good weather days. Flaggers and a pilot car will allow alternate one-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists who enter the work zone from any intersecting road or driveway must wait for the pilot car to pass, then follow it through the work zone.
Also expect sidewalk closures with pedestrian detours in Outing. Follow signs and stay out of closed areas.
Crew will:
• Resurface 14 miles of Highway 6 (mill and pave a black bituminous surface) from south of Moritz Road, near Perry Lake, to south of Emily, and from north of Crow Wing County Road 1 in Emily to the Roosevelt Lake bridge in Outing.
• Pave gravel shoulders south of Emily.
• Add right turn lanes at Smokey Hollow Road and Fletcher Road.
• Replace sidewalk connecting the Roosevelt Lake Bridge and the public dock in Outing.
• Replace/repair culverts and guardrail.
Permanent road markings will be installed two weeks after paving.
When complete in early-September, the $3.4 million project will provide a smoother road surface, update pedestrian accessibility in Outing, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.
For more details about the Highway 6 project in Crow Wing and Cass counties, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/2019/h6/
For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.