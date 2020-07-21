For the past 14 years the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Minnesota has been bringing together thousands of people to raise awareness about mental illnesses and provide support for programs of education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its annual event.
This year’s NAMIWalks will be a little different but has the same aims. It will be a NAMIWalks DIT (Do It Together) virtual Walk.
So many people are impacted by mental illnesses and experiencing worsening symptoms and others are in need of treatment services, perhaps for the first time in their lives. In this year of the pandemic, engaging thousands of Minnesotans in this important awareness-raising event and celebration of hope, is perhaps more vital now than ever before.
This year’s modified NAMIWalks DIT Walk event is set for Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has a new format that will combine virtual “socially distanced” components with “real life” safe-distance celebrations. All are encouraged to join with mental health supporters and advocates in a one-hour online meeting and to find out how to participate.
Choose one of the meetings to learn more: July 30 at 6 p.m., July 31 at 9 a.m., Aug. 4 at noon, Aug. 5 at noon, and Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. To register, “see classes” at namimn.org or contact Julia at directorofdevelopment@namimn.org or (651) 645-2948, extension 104.
