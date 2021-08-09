County Commissioners met Aug. 3 where residential planning and zoning activity was reported at yet another huge increase.
During the first half of this year activity is up 29 percent compared to last year. There were 1,092 permitting actions through June versus 845 actions for the same period last year.
The county has issued 842 building and septic permits this year versus 683 last year, a 23.3 percent increase. There have also been 178 shoreland alteration permits this year versus 122 last year, a 45.9 percent increase.
Permit revenue has correspondingly increased from $211,514 during the first half of last year to $300,011 for the first half of 2021, a 41.8 percent increase. Last year was the county’s busiest year in the previous 13 years. This year is on track to be much busier and possibly the busiest since the county began keeping records in 2000. However, permit activity slowed by 38 percent in June 2021 compared to June of 2020.
In other business the Board:
Approved a contract for grading and paving on C.R. 119 near Ponto Lake, to Anderson Brothers Construction of Brainerd, LLC in the amount of $1,054,244.37
Approved a contract to Gladen Construction, Inc. for the replacement of a bridge on C.R. over the Mosquito River, near Leader, and Bridge on County State Aid Highway 25 over Bungo Creek, near Pine River, in the amount of $319,954.25.
Approved a LIDAR acquisition and plot-based inventory consisting of multiple state, county and federal agencies partnering to acquire high density LIDAR and forest inventory data that can be seamlessly inserted into a timber harvest planning model to identify timber stands available for harvest over the next 10 years.
Approved the 2021 distribution of Payment In Lieu of Taxes, or PILT revenue and the wildlife management lands distribution.
