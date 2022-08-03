The Cass County Board met July 19 just north of Hackensack at Birch Lake Township Hall to hear a planning and zoning activity update and a financial report. 

Environmental Services Director Jeff Woodford presented the second quarter planning and zoning activity report. The data suggests housing activity increases have slowed and possibly plateaued compared to 2021 but are still showing an increase over 2020 data. 

