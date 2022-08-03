The Cass County Board met July 19 just north of Hackensack at Birch Lake Township Hall to hear a planning and zoning activity update and a financial report.
Environmental Services Director Jeff Woodford presented the second quarter planning and zoning activity report. The data suggests housing activity increases have slowed and possibly plateaued compared to 2021 but are still showing an increase over 2020 data.
Woodford noted that permits for building and septic systems in second quarter 2022 have increased by 65 permits compared to the second quarter 2021. Although there is an increase shown in the number of permits, collected revenue associated with permits has decreased by almost 1.1 percent indicating smaller re-model projects and fewer new homes being constructed.
The total number of variance requests has increased by 14 percent due to less than desirable lots being developed, conditional use permits have increased by 50 percent and shore land alternation permits and property reclassification requests each decreased by 42 percent and 100 percent respectively.
In other business the Board:
Approved a bridge replacement priority list presented by County Engineer Darrick Anderson. The list typically comes before the Board for approval in January, however, in order for local townships to access local road and bridge improvement funds, an updated priority list was presented. The list can be viewed on the county’s website.
Approved a contract that includes grading work on C.R. 103 from Leader to approximately 3.5 miles east of Leader.
Approved a road repair project on Highway 60 that was the result of a water main break this spring while frost was still in the ground.
Heard Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided the 2021 preliminary audit results from the State of Minnesota. There were no formal audit comments in 2020 and she has not been notified if any will be added for the 2021 audit. Norikane explained that funds are largely trending well with 50 percent of the year reported. American Rescue Plan Act grant program is currently not open whileapproximately $4.9 Million of the $5.8 million in ARPA funds are committed to date.
Approved Luchachick Architecture to submit a permit for a fee of $500 needed to move forward with the replacement of another portion of the flat roof at Deep Portage that wasn’t part of the initial proposal but is deemed necessary due to significant hail damage.
