CAMP RIPLEY — Members of the Minnesota National Guard participates in a cultural exchange event with youth from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Sept. 20.
Students form the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School, Onamia Public Schools and Nay-Ah-Shing Schools were welcomed onto Camp Ripley.
The event allowed the participants to share in a cultural exchange while contributing in harvesting sage grown on the installation as well as planting natural prairie plants and sharing information about the National Guard and Native American culture.
“We are proud of the relationships we continue to build with members of the communities outside Camp Ripley,” said Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, Minnesota National Guard Assistant Adjutant General. “We are grateful to be able to share our commitment to sustaining and preserving the natural resources we have for future generations.”
