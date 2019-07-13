A group of artists from the Leech Lake Art League are planning a plein-air outing.They will be at Walker City Park July 25 from 10 a.m. to noon and invite you to join in on the fun.
LLAL is always looking for people who want to become part of the art community. Bring your paints or just come see what we’re up to. See you there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.