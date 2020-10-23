PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning concludes its online fall series with videos of Tom Chapin discussing his book “Poachers Caught” and Chris Tolman of Headwaters Science Center with “Owls Up Close.”
Each of these programs can be accessed by clicking on a link from the HCLL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn
DVDs of these programs may also be checked out from the Park Rapids Library.
Chapin, a retired game warden from Grand Rapids, presented an informative and humorous account of his three decades of enforcing game laws. An article in the Grand Rapids Herald-Review observed that, “Tom Chapin loved his job so much that he could hardly wait for the day to begin — or the night — and thought nothing of waiting out suspected netters of walleyes at 3 a.m. on the banks of Sugar Lake.” Chapin’s books “Poachers Caught” and “More Poachers Caught” have enjoyed great popularity.
The Herald-Review article further notes that “the most satisfying to Chapin was the eventual passage of the Gross Overlimit Bill in 2002, which allows wardens and other enforcement people to confiscate boats, motors and even cars for those guilty of gross overlimits.”
Chris Tolman, representing the Headwaters Science Center, enthralled her HCLL audience when she brought live owls for attendees to see, hear, and even touch. Audience members learned about owl wingspan, eating habits, nesting, life span, and other fascinating aspects of the lives of owls.
The Headwaters Science Center, located in downtown Bemidji, offers visitors opportunities to see owls, snakes, fish, and other live creatures. The Science Center also offers a variety of educational programs and materials.
HCLL fall programs will be available online through the end of October. The HCLL Board of Directors will make a decision soon concerning spring 2021 programming. Live programs will resume as soon as groups can safely gather for such events. Because the fall online series has been well received, HCLL will again offer an online series in the spring if that becomes necessary.
