Poet Laura Hansen will be the featured speaker at BookEnds Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Uptown Cafe in Wadena.
Hansen’s newly released book, “The Night Journey,” is a collection of poems and short-short stories with the feel of myth or fable that wend their way through the real and the imagined.
Now in its fourth season, BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers. It is free and open to the public. It is held each month on the second Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at The Uptown, 224 Jefferson Street South, unless otherwise noted.
Upcoming speakers include Allan Woodrow, Anne Dunn, Margi Preus, and Ann Lewis. Please note the new time of 11:30 a.m.
BookEnds is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyteller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. For more information contact the Wadena County Historical Society. Call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net
