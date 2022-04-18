Poetry Safari invites poets to submit up to three poems for Poetry Safari at the Northwoods Arts and Book Festival, held Aug. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Lake Avenue in Hackensack.
The three poems submitted may include previously published works. A total of 11 poems will be selected for display on decorated Poetry Safari stands throughout the festival grounds.
Festival-goers also will have the opportunity to go on a scavenger hunt in search of poems written by regional poets.
Poems, if selected, will be part of a Rainforest Jungle Safari-type display. Available space for title and poem is 8.5 by 11 inches, the size of a standard sheet of paper.
You may format your poem yourself and send it to us as a PDF file or send the title and poem in an email and we can drop it onto our template. Email to kokoropoets@gmail.com by the June 15 deadline.
Festival-goers will have a lot to experience at the Book and Art Festival. They are encouraged to submit poetry that touches on their experiences in the Northwoods. Poems should be easy to read on a single 8.5x11 inch sheet of paper. Please include contact information and links to the online presence for your poetry.
Poetry Safari is a joint project of the Northwoods Arts Council and the Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts.
