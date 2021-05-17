A Pop-up Pantry will take place at Union Congregational Church, United Church of Christ in Hackensack Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. or until all the food  is gone.

Union Church is located at 401 Lake Ave E, across from the ballfield. The pop-up pantry distributes free food that is provided by Loaves and Fishes of Minnesota, a non-profit helping persons and communities with healthy food and food security.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments